Maverick Global secures digital marketing mandate for Shiv Naresh Sports

Shiv Naresh Sports has partnered with Maverick Global as its digital marketing and communication partner.
With a focus on developing impactful campaigns aligned with Shiv Naresh's objectives, Maverick Global aims to enhance the brand's digital presence and reach, particularly targeting Gen-Z and Millennials. By leveraging innovative digital strategies, Maverick India seeks to strengthen Shiv Naresh's positioning as a prominent player in the sports industry. By deploying targeted digital campaigns, the collaboration aims to uphold Shiv Naresh's reputation as a trailblazer in the sports industry, catering to the evolving needs of sports enthusiasts.
Omm Dev Sharma, Director of Maverick Global, expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with the esteemed brand Shiv Naresh Sports. Shiv Naresh has a long-standing reputation for supporting Indian players with high-quality sports apparel and equipment. Our objective is to expand its reach and create awareness among aspiring athletes. As sports enthusiasts ourselves, partnering with a brand that shares our commitment to motivating athletes brings us immense joy and energy to deliver innovative campaigns."
Commenting on the association, Shiv Naresh Managing Director - Shiv Prakash Singh, "We are pleased to appoint Maverick Global as our communication partner. While we have been actively involved in various initiatives, we recognize the need to enhance our mass appeal and digital presence. With Maverick Global expertise, we aim to amplify our brand visibility and educate a wider audience about Shiv Naresh products. We trust that Team Maverick Global will elevate our brand to new heights."