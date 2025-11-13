Max Level secures PR mandate for LVL Zero

Max Level, a marketing and PR agency specialising in gaming and esports, has been appointed as the official public relations and communications partner for LVL Zero, an incubator program launched by ChimeraVC in collaboration with MIXI Global Investments and Nazara Technologies.
Speaking on the partnership, Krish Anurag, Managing Partner at ChimeraVC and Founding Partner at LVL Zero, said, “LVL Zero is our commitment to catalysing the next generation of gaming founders from India and Asia. We’re thrilled to have Max Level on board as our communications partner. Their deep understanding of the gaming ecosystem, narrative expertise, and proven network within the media landscape make them the ideal agency to help us amplify this initiative and the founders who will shape the future of gaming.”
Siddharth Nayyar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Max Level, added, “LVL Zero is an incredible incubator program for gaming startups in India, and we’re excited to help tell its story. The program is perfectly aligned with our mission to support the growth of India’s gaming and creator economy, and we look forward to driving awareness around the founders, ideas, and innovations emerging from LVL Zero’s cohorts.”
As part of its mandate, the agency will manage storytelling, media outreach, and thought leadership for the program. It will also highlight the progress and success stories emerging from participating startups to showcase the program’s impact on India’s gaming ecosystem.
The partnership marks a new step in efforts to strengthen India’s gaming startup ecosystem through structured support and strategic communication.