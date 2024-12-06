Max Level wins PR & social media mandates for 88 Games

Max Level, a marketing and PR agency has been awarded the public relations and social media mandates for 88 Games.
The collaboration will see the agency leveraging its experience at the intersection of the gaming and media landscape to highlight 88 Games’ initiatives in the international gaming industry. The mandate encompasses outreach, storytelling, and other initiatives to build and support the studio’s game titles.
Commenting on the partnership, Milind D. Shinde, Founder & CEO of 88 Games, said "88 Games is a unique venture that blends our expertise in animation and VFX with our passion for telling stories, through an interactive medium. Our mission is to deliver culturally resonant, visually stunning and immersive stories through games for the global audiences. With Max Level’s proven track record in PR and social media, we’re excited to build a compelling brand narrative and connect with players and industry leaders worldwide."
Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer of Max Level, shared his excitement about the collaboration, "Being gamers first, we were absolutely amazed by the projects that 88 Games is working on and we were eager to work alongside them. Hence, being entrusted with the PR and social media mandate of 88 Games is an incredible opportunity for us. 88 Games’ vision of creating culturally resonant games aligns perfectly with our passion for amplifying impactful stories. Together, we aim to position 88 Games as a leader in the Indian and global gaming industry, showcasing the untapped potential of Indian narratives in interactive entertainment."