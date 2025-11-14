MaxIQ launches EchoIQ as its new conversational intelligence engine

MaxIQ, the AI-powered Revenue Journey Platform, announced the launch of EchoIQ, a conversational intelligence engine built on complete revenue context and the first to abandon per-seat licensing.
The milestone reflects rising demand for intelligent systems that unite sales, success, and operations in one connected platform.
“Enterprises don’t need more dashboards; they need systems that act,” said Sonny Aulakh, Founder of MaxIQ. “EchoIQ is powered by Agentic AI, which means every conversation becomes part of a connected revenue story. Traditional CI tells you what was said. EchoIQ tells you what it means for your number and what to do about it.”
The AI tool gives revenue teams a new way to understand the customer journey. Instead of logging meetings or analysing isolated calls, EchoIQ captures conversations across channels, including meetings, emails, and product usage, and translates them into insights that update deal health, forecast accuracy, and retention models in real time.
EchoIQ follows earlier MaxIQ tools, InspectIQ and ForecastIQ, which focus on deal inspection and forecasting. With EchoIQ, the platform moves toward building a fully unified Revenue Journey Platform. An upcoming module called SuccessIQ is expected to extend this to post-sales adoption and growth. Together, these AI systems aim to move beyond static CRM dashboards by updating insights based on ongoing customer interactions.
“The CRM is no longer the sole system of record,” said Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ. “Data has overflowed into dozens of disconnected tools, creating silos that slow down execution. The next evolution of CRM will be a System of Intelligence and Engagement, one that learns from every interaction and acts in real time to drive outcomes. That’s exactly what we’re building with MaxIQ.”
As enterprises shift toward consumption-based pricing, MaxIQ aligns cost with delivered value, ensuring customers pay only for outcomes achieved.
“In the post-AI economy, value is earned every day,” Aulakh added. “Our goal is simple: help companies deliver on what they sell and prove it through measurable outcomes.”