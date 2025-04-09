Maxposure acquires London-based Neutral Digital

Maxposure Limited, a company specialising in Aviation Entertainment and Content Marketing solutions, announces the acquisition of Neutral Digital, a London-based company specialising in immersive experiences, CGI and XR-driven aviation solutions.
The marketing solutions company, with nearly two decades of experience, provides content and technology solutions for the aviation industry, partnering with companies like IndiGo and Air India. Neutral Digital specialises in XR technologies and CGI to create interactive solutions for aviation and other industries. This acquisition combines inflight entertainment solutions with immersive technology, aiming to improve passenger engagement and the overall inflight experience.
As part of the acquisition, the marketing solutions company will strategically invest in Neutral Digital’s growth and technology development. The partnership will create cross-selling synergies and expand Maxposure's global presence, accelerating market growth. The London-based company will continue to operate independently within the Maxposure portfolio, maintaining its unique identity while benefiting from the broader resources and expertise of the Maxposure group.
Prakash Johari, Founder and CEO of Maxposure, commented, “This marks a transformative chapter for Maxposure. By combining our aviation-focused solutions with Neutral Digital's capabilities, we're revolutionising passenger experience with next-generation inflight technology that doesn't just meet airline requirements; it anticipates them. This integration positions us at the forefront of creating immersive, seamless experiences that redefine what's possible in the skies.”
Christian Grou, CEO of Neutral Digital, added, “The digital world is rapidly moving towards the third dimension, and we are at the forefront of that revolution. This partnership accelerates our vision and strengthens our ability to deliver transformative solutions to airlines worldwide.”
Neutral Digital has worked with Boeing, Airbus, Qatar Airways, Emirates, British Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad, Panasonic, Viasat, and WestJet, providing immersive and interactive technologies that help airlines engage passengers and create value.