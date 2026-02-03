Maybelline New York ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador for India

Maybelline New York has appointed Indian film actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador for India, according to ANI.
Speaking on her association with the brand, Kiara Advani said, “Makeup, for me, is a form of self-expression. It shifts with my mood, my mindset, and how I choose to show up. Becoming the face of Maybelline New York feels especially meaningful, as the brand stands to support people all over the world in their quest for self-exploration through the power of makeup. This partnership feels instinctive and I'm excited to be part of a brand that encourages everyone to express themselves authentically and on their own terms.”
Commenting on the association, Maya El Aramouni, General Manager of Maybelline New York India, said, “As we welcome Kiara to the Maybelline New York family, we look forward to working together to create beauty that feels intuitive, inclusive, and aligned with the way our consumers see themselves today. This is an important moment for the brand in India, where Kiara represents the confident, expressive and ever-curious Maybelline consumer.”
As part of the announcement, Maybelline New York also introduced a new product.