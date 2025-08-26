Mayoori Kango joins Publicis Global Delivery as CEO of India Delivery Centre

Publicis Global Delivery (PGD) has appointed Mayoori Kango as the Chief Executive Officer for the India Delivery Centre.
Sharing it in a post on her LinkedIn, Kangoo wrote, “I’m delighted to share that I’ve rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery (PGD).”
Under her new role, Kangoo will be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital, while also improving AI practice.
Talking about her new role, she further wrote, “Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media.”
Kangoo will be rejoining the agency after most recently serving at Google for six years as Industry Head for AI, Martech and Media Solutions, as well as Head of Industry for agency partnerships in India.
Her earlier stints include Managing Director at Performics and Chief Digital Officer at Zenith, leading digital strategy for key clients.
Her professional journey also includes senior roles at Digitas North America, Resolution Media and 360i, where he managed advertising and digital campaigns for global brands such as Pepsi, Monster and NatGeo.