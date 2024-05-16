mCanvas unveils footfall attribution; an extension to their interactive ad solutions

mCanvas has announced the addition of Footfall Attribution - an extension of their comprehensive suite of interactive ad solutions. The measurement solution empowers advertisers to measure the offline impact of their digital campaigns by driving visits to stores, thereby advancing the capabilities of creative advertising formats.
According to Forrester Research data and McKinsey analysis, almost 85% of sales occur over-the-counter; this has led brands to demand an uplift in store visits via digital mediums. By employing footfall attribution across channels and devices, brands want to enhance customer experiences, and meticulously measure campaign results, while assuring privacy compliance. Leveraging footfall attribution with mCanvas’ interactive sensors and features, digital campaigns can drive real-life visits to physical stores, restaurants, or retail outlets, utilizing consented location data.
"With substantial changes in consumer habits post-pandemic, and brands today prioritizing online-offline marketing convergence, mCanvas’ footfall attribution solutions measure the viability of campaigns from online to real-life. By optimizing strategies and providing insights into consumer behavior, footfall attribution helps brands to make well-informed decisions and drive tangible results in the dynamic digital landscape," stated Rishi Sharma, SVP of Business Development, mCanvas & Affinity APAC. "Diving into cross-channel touchpoints, we’re fine-tuning our premium supply network across USA, UK, India, and Southeast Asia for maximum impact with footfall measurement, to deliver higher store visits and maximize ROI for our clients."
Rishi further summarised, "Our vision is to empower businesses of all sizes, from large enterprises to small and medium-sized brands, to enhance physical foot traffic to brick-and-mortar stores through hyper-local targeting and immersive storytelling. Transcending traditional advertising models, we aim to equip brands with cutting-edge technology by leveraging footfall attribution, meticulous methodology, and accurate measurement capabilities provided by mCanvas."