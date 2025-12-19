McCann New York wins U.S. creative AOR for Reckitt’s Essential Home portfolio

McCann New York has been appointed U.S. creative agency on record for four brands in Reckitt’s Essential Home portfolio: Woolite, Resolve, Rid-X and Easy-Off.
The appointment follows a closed review that ran for about eight weeks. Havas was the incumbent agency.
The agency will handle strategy and creative work across television, digital, social and experiential platforms for the four brands, which include fabric care, carpet care and home maintenance products. Support will come from the agency’s New York and Toronto offices, along with its social and influencer unit, McCann Content Studios.
Julia Mellberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Reckitt Essential Home U.S., said in a statement that the brand had seen the agency’s capabilities through its previous work and described the expanded partnership as a natural next step built on trust and shared goals.
The move extends the agency’s long-running global relationship with the brand, which includes work on brands such as Lysol, Mucinex, Biofreeze, Neuriva and Airborne. The agency was named the U.S. agency of record for Air Wick in September 2024.
The appointment also comes after Omnicom Group completed its acquisition of Interpublic Group in November. Following the deal, Omnicom consolidated its advertising operations into three global creative networks: McCann, BBDO and TBWA.
Amber Guild, Chief Executive Officer of McCann New York, said the appointment reflected the strength of the agency’s partnership with the brand and its focus on creativity that supports business goals.
The first work for the Essential Home portfolio is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2026.