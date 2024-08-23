McCann Worldgroup announces Ankit Vohra as National Planning Director

McCann Worldgroup has announced Ankit Vohra as National Planning Director. Vohra rejoined in September 2022 as Head of Planning, marking his return to the company after serving as Associate Vice President of Planning from June 2016 to October 2018. He led strategy for significant local regional and global accounts during his earlier tenure, including brands like Nescafe and Harpic and authored the Jay Chiat 2018 Grand Prix-winning case study for the Harpic Matrimonial campaign.
Before rejoining McCann Worldgroup, Vohra was Director of Communications at Abt Associates from October 2018 to March 2020, where he led the SBCC efforts for USAID's SHOPS Plus project, focusing on health communication campaigns across various sectors. Following this, he worked as a Behavior Change Communication Specialist for two years.
Earlier in his career, Vohra served as Head of Account Planning at Ogilvy & Mather in Sri Lanka, where he managed brand strategy across multiple sectors, including consumer healthcare and finance. Before that, he was Director of Strategy at Mindshare, focusing on communications strategy and social media campaigns. He also held the position of Manager of Planning at JWT, working on strategic brand planning for GSK Consumer Healthcare and developing research products in emerging markets. His career began at Starcom MediaVest Group, where he was a Senior Executive in Planning, handling strategic media planning and rural marketing communication.