Ferrero has appointed McCann Worldgroup to manage the creative account for its Kinder and Tic Tac brands in the Middle East, as well as in Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Campaign UK has reported.
McCann Worldgroup secured this role after a competitive pitch process, gaining global brand strategy responsibilities for both brands. Additionally, the agency will now handle all Ferrero brands in Mexico.
This pitch was part of Ferrero’s effort to consolidate its creative accounts worldwide to "streamline its global agency portfolio."
Ferrero mentioned that the creative review had led to "new partners to support its global creative initiatives" but did not specify any particular agencies or brands.
McCann Worldgroup's global chief executive, Daryl Lee, has been described to have called the pitch as "highly competitive" and lasting nine months.
“Kinder is the largest chocolate brand globally, and Tic Tac is their most international brand,” he said.
“This victory showcased the strength of our global McCann Worldgroup network, which excelled through collective effort, regional collaboration, and comprehensive market capabilities.”
Last year, Ferrero awarded its global media account, valued at $967.8 million (£748.8 million), to Dentsu, Publicis Groupe, and WPP.