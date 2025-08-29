McCann Worldgroup India has secured a mandate for Smart Bazaar. The partnership is expected to form a new cultural narrative for the brand.
The agency aims to position the brand as an enabler of everyday aspiration through this partnership. The agency has rolled out a campaign highlighting the shift from 'making do' to 'living well', to mark the collaboration between the two.
Speaking on the campaign, Surabhi Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at Reliance Retail, said, “Smart Bazaar isn’t just another retail chain; we are emerging as the value-first catalyst for everyday aspiration. In today’s world, consumers seek both savings and quality. Smart Bazaar is not just a store, but an enabler, bridging necessity with desire and making everyday upgrading possible.”
Commenting on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Creative Officer at McCann Worldgroup India, added, “India is at a cultural inflection point. Families across the country are embracing the idea that living well is not about luxury, but about dignity, joy and shared values. At McCann Worldgroup, we believe the best work comes when brands tap into such human truths. With Smart Bazaar, we decoded a shift that is quietly redefining everyday life in India, and gave it a voice that is both authentic and aspirational.”