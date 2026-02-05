McDonald’s receives Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year for second time

McDonald’s has been named Advertiser of the Year for 2026 by Spikes Asia, marking the second time the brand has received the honour. The brand last won the award in 2018.
The Advertiser of the Year award recognises a brand for sustained marketing performance and creative output produced with agency partners. The brand’s work across Asia-Pacific has received 102 Spikes awards to date, with campaigns spanning multiple markets in the region.
In 2025, McDonald’s Japan’s campaign ‘No Smiles’ won four awards at Spikes Asia, including the Grand Prix in Entertainment. The campaign was among the most awarded that year and focused on music- and culture-led storytelling.
Another recognised campaign, ‘Unbranded Menu’ by McDonald’s Philippines, received the Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation in 2023. The campaign later won the first Grand Prix in the Gaming category at Spikes Asia 2024, along with awards in Creative Strategy.
Commenting on the announcement, Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Haymarket Media Asia, said, “McDonald’s continues to show what’s possible when creativity is embraced at scale. Its work across APAC reflects a deep understanding of local cultures while maintaining the strength of a global brand. This recognition celebrates McDonald’s commitment to creativity as a driver of effectiveness and long-term brand growth.”
On receiving the Award, Erwin Dito, CMO International Developmental Licensed Markets, McDonald’s, said, “We are incredibly honoured to be named Spikes Asia’s 2026 Advertiser of the Year. Creativity has always been central to how we connect with our customers, and this award reflects the passion and collaboration of our teams and agency partners across the region. We’re proud of the work we’ve created together and excited to continue pushing creative boundaries.”
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “McDonald’s demonstrates the power of creativity when it’s embedded throughout an organisation. Their consistent ability to deliver work that is both creatively ambitious and commercially effective makes them a standout and well-deserved honouree for Advertiser of the Year.”
The award will be presented to Angelina Villanueva, CMO of McDonald’s Asia Business Unit, at the Spikes Asia Awards Gala in Singapore on March 12, 2026.