McPherson & Valentine announce Saif Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador

McPherson & Valentine has announced Saif Ali Khan as its latest ambassador. Khan, whose public image is often associated with a mix of traditional and contemporary style, will represent the company in its upcoming campaigns. The appointment is part of the brand’s broader strategy of collaborating with public figures known for their cultural and fashion influence.
Speaking on this association, Saif Ali Khan shared, “I’ve always believed that style is timeless. Paresh, and their team have created fine-quality sunglasses, and I’m happy to be associated with this brand.”
McPherson & Valentine was founded by Matthew Bending and Paresh Khivesara, drawing on the brand’s origins in Scotland, where craftsmanship and innovation in eyewear have long been a focus. The duo previously established MacV, a brand that has operated in the eyewear market for over a decade. McPherson & Valentine operates in the premium eyewear segment, with its products made from high-grade materials, combining design and durability.
“I couldn’t have imagined a better brand ambassador than Saif Ali Khan,” said Paresh Khivesara, Co-founder. “His persona mirrors the brand, elegant, sophisticated, and timeless. Just like Saif, our sunglasses exude effortless charm and premium quality.”
Khan’s association with the brand marks the brand’s latest move as it expands its presence in the eyewear market in India and internationally.