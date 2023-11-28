Media Care bags digital mandate for Cafe White Lama & White Lama Villa

ARD Foods which owns brands like Cafe White Lama and White Lama Villa has joined hands with Media Care Brand Solutions to manage and promote the brands. Media Care would be responsible for developing marketing campaigns & strategies to increase the online presence of both brands and increase footfalls through social media marketing, influencer marketing, and content strategy.
Heemanshu Hemrajani, Co-founder & CEO, of Media Care Brand Solutions, said, "It has been a great journey working with some of the renowned brands in the hospitality space and now we are delighted to collaborate with ARD Foods. Our strength lies in ideating and executing out-of-the-box strategies for our clients on various social media platforms, to help them achieve their business goals through our marketing solutions. Our aim would be to put our best foot forward and attain the same for Café White Lama and White Lama Villa.”
Commenting on the association, Aman Singh Deep of ARD Foods, said, “We are excited to welcome team Media Care Brand Solutions on board as our marketing partner for Café White Lama and White Lama Villa. The demonstrations of their creativity and their industry-specific insights from time to time have been impressive, and I believe they are the right choice to drive the successful story of our brands.”
Speaking on the newest addition to the client’s roster, Yasin Hamidani, Co-founder and director, of Media Care Brand Solutions, said, “We are thrilled with this partnership and are happy to get started on the marketing journey with ARD Foods. We intend to impact the overall brand's value by showcasing our distinct skills that will capture the essence of the brand’s scrumptious cuisine.”