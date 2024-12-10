Media Care bags digital marketing mandate for DOMS Industries' Amariz

DOMS Industries has awarded its digital marketing mandate for its ‘Amariz’ brand to Media Care, an integrated marketing agency.
The collaboration is a move for the company as it works to enhance the digital presence of Amariz, a flagship brand in its portfolio. The partnership is focused on developing campaigns and content that align with the brand's identity and engage target audiences across various platforms.
Media Care will be responsible for aligning an integrated solutions from handling and developing campaign strategies, content development, creative and video development, influencer marketing and manage social media ad campaigns for Amariz.
Speaking about the partnership, Om Raveshia, Spokesperson for DOMS Industries, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Media Care for Amariz's digital marketing. Media Care’s expertise in the digital domain, coupled with their innovative approach, aligns perfectly with our vision for Amariz. This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging digital avenues to connect with our customers effectively."
The digital marketing mandate will focus on expanding Amariz’s footprint in the online space, fostering customer engagement, and creating a memorable brand identity.
Yasin Hamidani, Co-Founder & Director of Media Care, shared his enthusiasm, "It’s an honour to work with a prestigious brand like DOMS Industries. Amariz is a fantastic product, and we are excited to craft digital campaigns that bring its story to life. Our aim is to blend creativity with strategy to deliver measurable results for the brand."
Adding to this, Heemanshu Hemrajani, Co-Founder & CEO of Media Care, stated, "Our partnership with DOMS Industries signifies a shared vision of innovation and growth. We look forward to helping Amariz achieve new heights by driving impactful campaigns that not only enhance visibility but also build long-lasting connections with its audience."