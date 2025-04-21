Media Care wins IEIA's social media mandate for 2025 open seminar

Media Care has been appointed to handle social media management for the 14th edition of the IEIA Open Seminar and Exhibition Services Expo, scheduled to be held on 2–3 May 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Organised by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), the annual event brings together stakeholders from across the exhibition and conference ecosystem. This year’s edition is expected to see participation from over 700 attendees, including exhibition organisers, industry leaders, trade officials, and government representatives.
Nidhi Sharma, Executive Director of IEIA, noted the association’s decision to work with Media Care was in line with their objective to enhance digital engagement for the event.
Media Care will support IEIA’s digital communications and outreach initiatives in the lead-up to and during the event.
Commenting on the partnership, Yasin Hamidani, Co-founder of Media Care, stated, “Managing the social media mandate for the 14th IEIA Open Seminar is a testament to Media Care’s capabilities and deep understanding of the digital landscape. We’re excited to collaborate with IEIA to showcase India's dynamic exhibition sector to a global audience.”
Further highlighting the strategic approach, Heemanshu Hemrajani, Co-founder of Media Care, added, “Our team will deploy targeted strategies to effectively communicate IEIA’s vision and create strong digital traction. With focused storytelling and data-driven campaigns, we aim to set new benchmarks in digital engagement for this prestigious event.”