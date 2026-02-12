Media Corridors secures PR and branding mandate for GADOTT

Branding and communications agency Media Corridors has secured the public relations and branding mandate for GADOTT, a bath and wellness brand from VMS Bathware.
Under the mandate, the agency will oversee brand strategy, public relations, media engagement and integrated communications to increase visibility among consumers, architects, interior designers and trade stakeholders.
The partnership follows the agency’s earlier work with VMS Bathware on its brand Grafdoer, including support for the launch of its television commercial.
Commenting on the partnership, Vinay Jain, Founder & MD, GADOTT, said, “As we scale GADOTT as a premium luxury brand, it was important for us to partner with a communications agency that understands strategic brand building. Media Corridors’ earlier work with Grafdoer gave us the confidence to extend this partnership for GADOTT.”
Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO, Media Corridors, added, “GADOTT represents a thoughtful blend of global design excellence and Indian craftsmanship. Having previously partnered with VMS Bathware on Grafdoer, we are excited to shape a strong, design-led communication narrative for GADOTT and build long-term brand equity in the luxury bathware space. This engagement also marks a natural step-up in our 2026 focus on working more closely with premium brands and professionals across the interior and architecture ecosystem.”
The mandate will include developing a cohesive brand narrative and managing media and influencer outreach.