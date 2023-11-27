Media.Monks appoints Matthew Godfrey as EVP, Head of Content in APAC

S4Capital’s operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company, has appointed Matthew Godfrey to lead its APAC Content practice.
With over 15 years of experience leading businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, Godfrey will support a senior leadership team across the region.
Working alongside Kenny Griffiths, Managing Director APAC of Data, Digital and Media, Godfrey will work on the connected single global P&L model in APAC.
"Matt has everything we are looking for as we reshape our leadership structure at Media.Monks in APAC. With an extensive background in the region and a wealth of knowledge based on his experience in the market, we are confident Matt is the right person to drive the business forward, fostering our client relations. He will add a lot of value to our vision, especially when it comes to the single P&L and single brand, along with our mission to shift industries forward by re-shaping how businesses interact with the world, now,” adds Bruno Lambertini, Co-CEO, Content, at Media.Monks.
A strategic focus for Godfrey will be expanding the company's business model in APAC, which centres on markets such as China, Australia, Japan, Korea and Singapore, and is supported by content hub offices. In APAC, the company has two hub offices that house creative and technical talent in Malaysia and India.
“The content industry is now at a very dynamic time. As global leaders in AI, Social, and all Digital Platforms, Media.Monks is ideally placed to help APAC brands create and orchestrate powerful and efficient communication solutions. The opportunity for innovation has never been greater and I’m excited to help APAC clients gain a competitive advantage by accessing our incredible talent, “ says Matthew Godfrey, EVP, Head of Content, APAC.
Before joining the company, Godfrey was CEO of food tech start-up Nutrition Innovation which operated from Africa to Asia. Prior to this, he has over 15 years as CEO of agency businesses, including VMLY&R and Publicis Worldwide.