Media.Monks India onboards Shouvik Roy as Chief of Brand Marketing

Media.Monks India has appointed Shouvik Roy as the Chief of Brand Marketing to spearhead business transformation.
Bringing his experience and entrepreneurial spirit to the table, Roy assumes the role of orchestrating strategies, to fuel the expansion of the clientele at Media.Monks India.
Roy’s role at Media.Monks will be working closely with Robert Godinho, the Managing Director at Media.Monks India, who was promoted to drive the company’s renewed focus on growth in the Indian market.
Reflecting on his appointment, Shouvik Roy said, “Witnessing Media.Monks’ journey since its inception has been inspiring. I strongly believe that India is poised to embrace the transformative potential of a creative, tech-native content company. Collaborating with Media.Monks and the exceptionally talented team here is a thrilling prospect.”
With a career spanning over 25 years in the branding and marketing domain, Roy boasts a track record of heading and co-founding successful advertising, content, and design ventures, including names like Elephant, and YAAP. While he continues to lead Brand Marketing at G.O.A.T Brand Labs in a consultative capacity, he served as President at Ogilvy prior to that.
His portfolio encompasses collaborations with global and regional clients across sectors.
Robert Godinho, Managing Director at Media.Monks India commented, "Transformative growth isn't merely a choice but a necessity and Shouvik's strategic foresight and innovative mindset resonate deeply with our vision for Media.Monks India. Shouvik's seasoned expertise in fostering boardroom relationships and his proficiency in harnessing data-driven insights tied in with our legacy strengths of Tech and innovations will shape creative solutions and fortify our journey with our clients.”
"In the ever-evolving digital realm, Media.Monks India acknowledges the critical significance of addressing the nuanced requirements of high-value clientele, whose multifaceted demands necessitate tailor-made solutions. Through a concerted focus on this segment, Media.Monks endeavors to reinforce its stature as a top-tier collaborator for brands aspiring to amplify their digital footprint and achieve tangible business objectives. As we further integrate India into the global Monks ecosystem, leveraging the transformative AI capabilities of Flow.Monks and Persona.Flow, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation on both regional and global scales," remarked Matthew Godfrey, EVP, Head of Content, APAC.