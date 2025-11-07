Mediation efforts fail in IndiGo-Mahindra Electric 6E trademark dispute

Mediation efforts between InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo Airlines, and Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd have failed in their ongoing dispute over the use of the ‘6E’ trademark, the Delhi High Court was informed on October 31, as per The Economic Times.
According to an order by Joint Registrar (Judicial) Sudhir Kumar Sirohi, both parties told the court that mediation could not resolve the issue. The court noted that no hard copies or joint schedules of documents have been filed yet and directed both sides to submit photocopies of all admitted documents and prepare a joint schedule.
The court reportedly also allowed the defendant to file an additional affidavit of admission or denial if new documents are submitted with the replication. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 3, 2026.
The dispute began after IndiGo objected to Mahindra Electric’s use of ‘6E’ in its electric vehicle model, BE 6E. IndiGo, which uses ‘6E’ as its airline callsign and brand identifier for products such as 6E Prime and 6E Flex, filed a lawsuit in December last year alleging trademark infringement.
Mahindra Electric, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has maintained that its ‘BE 6e’ mark was filed under Class 12, which covers motor vehicles, while IndiGo’s registration applies to airline and related services. The automaker had received trademark approval for ‘BE 6e’ under Class 12 in 2024, covering various motor vehicles but excluding two-wheelers.