Mediatronics PR announces Disha Arora as Senior Manager - Digital Marketing & Client Servicing

Mediatronics PR Private Limited has announced the appointment of Disha Arora as Senior Manager for Digital Marketing and Client Servicing.
In her new role, Arora will lead the company’s digital marketing initiatives, lead client servicing strategies.
With Arora’s experience across client relationship management, campaign planning and digital strategy execution, she is expected to handle integrated marketing solutions.
Speaking on her appointment, Richank Tiwari, Founder & Director of Mediatronics PR Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to have Disha on board. Her dynamic approach to digital marketing and client servicing aligns perfectly with our vision of offering 360-degree communication solutions. We believe her leadership will add immense value to our clients and contribute to our next phase of growth.”
Disha Arora said, “I am excited to join Mediatronics PR at such a transformative time. With digital innovation at the core of communication strategies today, I look forward to driving impactful campaigns and fostering strong client relationships that reinforce the company’s leadership in the PR and digital ecosystem.”