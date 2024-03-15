MeDigit bags the performance marketing mandate for Vidaslim

Signutra has appointed MeDigit as their performance marketing agency for scaling the digital business for their brand Vidaslim. MeDigit will be responsible for performance marketing strategy, marketplace management and creative designing for the brand.
As per the mandate, the agency, with its expertise in digital scaling of businesses, will look after creative designs, performance marketing strategy and digital campaign management.
Commenting on this, Tanmay Shanishchara, founder & CEO, MeDigit said, “Vidaslim is a clinically proven, weight management solution from the global expert Signutra. Our focus will be on communicating the brand’s promises to its audience and driving business objectives through our performance marketing methodology. We are excited to be part of Signutra’s journey in leveraging digital channels to drive business outcomes.”
Pramod Pillai, Marketing Director, Signutra Inc. said, “Our Partnership with MeDigit is a part of our continued effort to raise awareness among the public about the value of leading a healthy and active lifestyle and how doing so can lower the risk of several health issues, including diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, cardiovascular diseases, and infertility.
We see it is important to offer comprehensive one-stop solutions for overweight & obese people to lose weight. Therefore, we are actively working towards offering a complete service of personalized diet counselling with a clinically proven meal replacement shake Vidaslim that can help consumers adhere to the therapy of weight loss efficiently.”