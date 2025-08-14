Medulla Communications expands operations in Singapore

Medulla Communications Pvt. Ltd., a healthcare advertising agency, has announced the launch of its new hub in Singapore on Wednesday.
The agency has appointed Taffy Ledesma as Managing Partner to head its APAC operations. Ledesma has prior experience across healthcare, FMCG and agency leadership.
Ledesma’s earlier stints include starting on the client-side with Johnson & Johnson, Mead Johnson and Unilever, before moving into agency leadership roles with most recently as Managing Director at DDB Indonesia and Country Head at Hello Health Group.
Speaking about his new role, Taffy said, “My experience across both client and agency ecosystems gives me a unique lens to truly partner with brands, ensuring their healthcare innovations reach the people they’re meant for. Commercial effectiveness is my core focus, because that’s what makes healthcare communication truly meaningful.”
Talking about the launch, Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications, said, “With over 15 years dedicated to understanding and solving healthcare challenges worldwide, including working with clients in Singapore and Asia, we’re excited to now offer our expertise more directly through a presence on the ground. We’re passionate about improving lives, and we believe that with our proven capabilities, we’re well-positioned to drive real impact across the region.”