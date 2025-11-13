Medulla Communications expands operations to the US

Medulla Communications has announced its entry into the United States, marking the agency’s latest international expansion following its recent foray into Singapore. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its global presence in healthcare communications.
Andrew Schirmer has been appointed as the Consulting Director to lead the US operations. He is a healthcare advertising veteran with more than three decades of experience across major agency networks, including WPP/Ogilvy, IPG/McCann, and Omnicom. Schirmer has previously worked with healthcare companies, governments, and NGOs on communication strategies across multiple markets.
In its initial phase in the US, the agency is expected to focus on health tech and consumer health brands, offering end-to-end marketing support, from lead generation to brand building.
Speaking of the development, Andrew Schirmer said, “The era of health-tech brands and startups having to choose between market understanding and cost-effectiveness is over. Our model brings together the best of both worlds, US-based strategic leadership and India-based creative and digital execution that’s fast, technically sound, and cost-effective.”
Commenting on Schirmer’s appointment, Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications, said, “Andrew’s appointment reflects our commitment to blending global expertise with deep local insight, and also to invest deeply in our US presence. Together, we aim to help health tech brands build powerful, purposeful connections with their audiences.”Top of Form