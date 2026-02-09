Meenakshi C V joins Havas India as Vice President - Strategy & Planning

Meenakshi C V has joined Havas India as Vice President - Strategy and Planning, according to a LinkedIn post shared by her.
Announcing her new role, Meenakshi wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President- Strategy and Planning at Havas India!”
Before taking up the role, Meenakshi worked as an independent consultant based in Bengaluru, focusing on brand strategy and qualitative research.
Earlier, she served as Group Head of Marketing at Blumen Biovitals Healthkare Pvt. Ltd. and Spring Bio Solution, and as Head of Brand Marketing at WiStride. She has also worked as a strategic planning consultant with BMB Madison Advertising.
Meenakshi has held academic roles as an adjunct faculty member at Whistling Woods International, where she taught advertising and integrated marketing communication.
Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade at Unltd (Ideas. Insights. Imagination) as an Associate Consultant, working on qualitative research and brand strategy.
Her earlier career includes client-facing roles at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising as client services director, and at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide as account director.