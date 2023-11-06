Meenal Brahmane joins Tribes Communication as Group Creative Director at Ignite

Tribes Communication has appointed Meenal Brahmane as the new Group Creative Director to lead the creative team at Ignite. Ignite is a flagship agency within the portfolio of Tribes that brings creativity with insights to help brands succeed with Out-Of-Home (OOH) media.
Meenal brings 15+ years of experience in advertising and communication to the table, with an understanding of target audience, insight and consumer behaviour. Her last stint was with VMLY&R Commerce (Geometry Encompass), where she built brands through Retail, Experiential, OOH, Rural and Content solutions.
Prior to this, she honed her craft during her stints at Group M and DDB Mudra Group. She has worked on multiple projects for Unilever, P&G, Castrol, Asian Paints, Tata, ITC, Mondelez, Vaseline, Cipla, and Asian Paints to engage relevant audiences on various platforms.
In her new role, Meenal will play a pivotal part in driving creative excellence and innovation across the agency's portfolio of clients.
“Meenal brings with her a wealth of experience in creating innovative campaigns and brand communication. She’s done some groundbreaking work and won several awards over the years. We are at the right juncture to be using the skillset she brings on board to take Tribes’ creative and strategic offerings to the next level. I am sure all our clients would see enhanced value in our offerings moving forward,” said Rahul Kakar, CEO, Ignite.
Welcoming Meenal, Arpan Jain, Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Tribes Communication added, “Meenal's fresh and innovative approach has consistently helped brands connect with their audience. She excels in fusing cultural insights, design, media, and technology to devise unique solutions for real business challenges. Her versatile thinking spans different mediums and has not only delivered creative brand communication but has also powered behaviour-changing and purpose-driven campaigns. We are excited to welcome Meenal on board; we are sure she will play an instrumental role in our agency's creative transformation.”
"As I eagerly embark on this journey with Tribes, I’m reminded of the incredible potential of creative collaboration. Together, we can shape ideas into unforgettable experiences and turn challenges into opportunities for cutting-edge, connected brands," shared Meenal.