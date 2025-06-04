Meet the People expands with acquisition of Yeoman Technology Group

Meet The People (MTP), an agency network positioned as an alternative to traditional advertising holding companies, has acquired Yeoman Technology Group, a consultancy focused on managing and executing organic and paid retail media strategies across platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition marks MTP’s tenth since its inception and adds to its portfolio of specialised agencies.
“This acquisition significantly enhances our Retail Media and Performance Marketing capabilities at a time when brand success on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Target has become critical to overall business growth,” said Tim Ringel, Meet The People Founder and Global CEO. “By integrating Yeoman’s specialists and proprietary technology, we're doubling down on our commitment to provide clients with the deep digital shelf expertise they need in today's complex retail media landscape.”
Healey will remain with MTP to support the agency group's continued growth within the Retail Media space. He will report to Allison Potter and Joseph McConellogue, who are the Co-CEOs of Swell Media.
“Joining MTP gives Yeoman the opportunity to scale our expertise across a much broader client base while maintaining the specialized approach that has made us successful,” said Healey. “Our team is thrilled to collaborate with MTP's diverse agencies and leverage our combined capabilities to deliver even stronger results for clients in the rapidly evolving retail media ecosystem.”