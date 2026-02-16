Megha Varma joins Spark Foundry India as AVP-Digital, moves on from WPP Media

Megha Varma has been appointed AVP - Digital at Spark Foundry India.
Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Megha reflected on the transition, sharing, “After nearly six years at WPP Media (Wavemaker), I’m moving on to my next chapter.” She also expressed enthusiasm about returning to a familiar network, adding, “It feels great to be back with Publicis Media, a place that has been such a formative part of my career.”
In her new role, she will spearhead digital innovation, drive impactful campaigns, and support the agency’s broader growth ambitions.
With over a decade of experience in digital media strategy, planning, and client leadership, Megha joins Spark Foundry after an extensive stint at Wavemaker, where she served as Client Partner - Digital. There, she led digital mandates for key accounts and played a pivotal role in strategic planning and execution.
Earlier, she held leadership positions at Performics.Resultrix and ZenithOptimedia Group (The ROI Agency), working across digital strategy, media planning, and performance-driven campaigns. She began her career in product marketing at One97 Communications Limited, gaining early exposure to mobile marketing and emerging digital ecosystems.
Over the years, Megha has built strong expertise across digital strategy, media planning, client partnerships, and performance marketing, with her career shaped by agency leadership and a focus on platform-led innovation.