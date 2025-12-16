MeitY invites applications for grievance appellate committees including social media platforms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited applications for the appointment of whole-time members to Grievance Appellate Committees that hear appeals against decisions taken by grievance officers of online intermediaries, including social media platforms.
The committees function under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under these rules, intermediaries are required to follow due diligence and make reasonable efforts to ensure users do not host or share prohibited content. Each intermediary must also appoint a grievance officer to address complaints from users or victims alleging violations.
Users dissatisfied with a grievance officer’s decision can appeal before a Grievance Appellate Committee. Each committee consists of a chairperson and two whole-time members. The government may set up more than one such committee.
MeitY said the committees will use an online dispute resolution system, with the entire appeals process conducted digitally, from filing to final decision.
MeitY said details on eligibility, terms and conditions, and the application form are available on its website.