Meru Life announces Kalpesh Patel as Co-Founder, COO & Head of Technology

Meru Life, a digital ecosystem, announced the appointment of Kalpesh Patel as Co-Founder, COO and Head of Technology. He is expected to oversee technology and operations for Meru Life.
With close to three decades of experience leading cross-functional technology teams across services and product ecosystems, Patel, in his new role, is expected to be responsible for driving the company’s end-to-end technology vision, scaling platform capabilities, running operations and building user-first digital products tailored for India’s demographic.
Before serving as Head of Operations at VML Enterprise Solutions (India), Patel served as the Senior Vice President, MarTech at Mirum India, a VML Company, where he led the company’s marketing technology vertical, overseeing software engineering teams and spearheading the execution of digital transformation projects.
Speaking on his appointment, Patel shared, “Technology, when built right, can unlock dignity, joy, and ease, especially in the later stages of life. Meru Life’s purpose of enabling Active Seniors to live empowered, independent lives resonates deeply with my belief that tech should serve people, not overwhelm them. I look forward to co-creating an ecosystem that is intuitive, scalable, and purpose-built to enhance the everyday experiences of our country’s Active Seniors.”
Commenting on Patel’s appointment, Mihir Karkare, Co-founder, CEO, Meru Life, said, “Kalpesh brings the perfect blend of technical depth, product thinking, and purpose-driven leadership that we need at this stage of our growth. His ability to lead agile, scalable technology teams will be instrumental as we expand Meru Life’s platform and build products that truly serve the needs of India’s Active Seniors with clarity, accessibility, and care. We’re excited for this next chapter with him.”