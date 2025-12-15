Meta's new campaign highlights how MSMEs reach customers

Meta reported that 92% of businesses using its platforms in India are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and launched a campaign to highlight how these businesses reach customers.
Arun Srinivas, Meta India’s Managing Director and Country Head, said, “Meta Platforms are home to small businesses across the country and more than 92% of businesses using Meta platforms in India are MSMEs. We are the storefront for a disproportionate number of these small businesses and we are deeply committed to driving the right growth opportunities for them. The campaign underscores the importance of reaching out to the relevant customer for the bootstrapped small business community that can be unlocked with the help of Meta’s ad tools and the simple Boost Post feature on Instagram and Facebook.”
The campaign, created by Talented & Footloose Films, showcases small business owners, including parlour operators, mithai shopkeepers, yoga instructors, and ceramic artists, emphasising how paid advertising tools can connect them with the right customers.
Meta’s tools include Reels, the AI-powered Advantage+ suite, generative AI creative tools, messaging surfaces, and the Boost Post feature on Instagram and Facebook, which allow small businesses to reach targeted audiences.
Prashant Gopalakrishnan, Founding Partner at Talented, added, “Every Indian has that one beloved discovery - a mithai shop tucked inside a gully, a thrift store only locals know about, a home baker whose cakes taste like childhood nostalgia. For years, these gems have been the best-kept secrets of only a few. With Meta’s Boost feature on Instagram and Facebook, that changes. Now every small business owner can put their craft in front of the people who’ve been waiting to discover them. We may not be able to gatekeep our favourite local businesses anymore - and honestly, that’s a great thing for India.”
Indrashish Mukherjee, Director at Footloose Films, said, “The insight on this ad came paired with a really interesting creative device. Of pairing absolute opposites in a small business owner and the wrong target audience that their ad might reach. We decided to dial up the absurdity of this premise. And in showcasing these very wrong people, it looks like we ended up making the right ads”.
The campaign also involves more than 30 creators, many of whom are entrepreneurs using Meta Platforms to grow their own businesses.