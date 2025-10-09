Meta CMO Alex Schultz launches book on digital marketing & advertising

Meta has announced the release of Click Here: The Art and Science of Digital Marketing and Advertising, a new book authored by its Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Analytics, Alex Schultz.
Published in collaboration with Wildfire (UK) and Little, Brown and Company (US), both imprints of Hachette Livre, the book aims to serve as a practical guide for marketers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders navigating the fast-changing digital landscape.
Drawing on over two decades of experience at Meta and eBay, Schultz shares insights on combining creativity, data, and experimentation to achieve measurable marketing results. The book is structured in three sections: The Basics, The Infrastructure, and The Channels, covering topics such as the marketing funnel, creative testing, goal-setting, and the use of AI in personalisation and targeting.
Schultz also explores how generative AI can enhance creativity and campaign performance, reflecting its growing role in modern marketing strategies.
Speaking of the book launch, Karthik Venkateswaran, CEO and Co-founder of Zocket, said, “I had the opportunity to meet Alex during his recent visit to India, during which he spoke about his first book 'Click Here'. From social media to product-led channels, 'Click Here' offers actionable strategies for reaching audiences effectively. Alex’s perspective on AI is especially relevant for Indian marketers looking to combine technology and creativity to deliver personalised and engaging experiences at scale.”
Anshuk Aggarwal, Co-founder, AdYogi, added, “Click Here promises to equip marketers with the mindset and methods needed to stay ahead in a digital-first world. For India, where digital adoption is surging and brands are experimenting with new tools and formats, the book could become the go-to practical guide for building marketing strategies that are both data-driven and human-centric.”
Vikas Chawla, Co-founder, Social Beat, "There’s a notable lack of foundational marketing books that truly help marketers master the essentials, from setting clear goals to understanding metrics and the marketing funnel. Alex Schultz’s debut book, Click Here, stands out as a potential game-changer, poised to fill this critical gap. Even as the digital landscape rapidly evolves in India and beyond, the core principles of marketing, advertising, and driving lasting success remain unchanged. This book is a timely and powerful reminder of those enduring fundamentals."