Meta’s Damian Kim joins Pinterest as Vice President - APAC

Pinterest has appointed Damian Kim as Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region. Kim said he will officially take charge on February 23, announcing the move in a LinkedIn post.
Kim wrote, “On February 23, I’ll be joining Pinterest as VP of APAC. After more than 15 years working across this region, I’ve seen firsthand how ambitious brands, fast-moving markets, and great teams can turn big ideas into even bigger outcomes. I believe deeply that APAC is the future and am excited to partner across the region to help unlock its potential for Pinterest.”
He added, “Pinterest’s global momentum is clear - more than 80% of monthly users are now outside the US. What energises me most, though, is the mission: bringing people the inspiration to create a life they love, and helping brands connect with audiences in a positive, intent-driven environment.”
He also expressed his gratitude towards his new employers.
Before joining Pinterest, Kim held senior leadership roles at Meta and Facebook across Asia-Pacific. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Product for APAC at Meta, based in Singapore, where he led regional product development and oversaw Meta’s operations in the city-state.
Earlier, as Managing Director of Meta Singapore from 2020 to 2025, he was responsible for the company’s overall business, sales strategy and partnerships across Southeast Asia, and worked closely with government and industry stakeholders.
Before that, Kim spent nearly six years at Facebook in senior gaming roles. He was Director and Head of Gaming for the Greater China region, leading sales across mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and later served as interim Asia-Pacific lead.
He also managed gaming market development across Southeast Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand.
Kim earlier spent more than a decade at Microsoft in Asia-Pacific and the United States.
At Pinterest, Kim will be responsible for driving growth and partnerships across Asia-Pacific as the company looks to expand its presence in the regions.