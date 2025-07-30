Meta elevates Ankit Rihal to Head of Global Partnerships, India

Meta has promoted Ankit Rihal to the role of Head – Global Partnerships, India. Prior to this, Rihal served as Head – Public Figures and Creator Partnerships, where he was responsible for managing relationships across entertainment, sports, fashion, and music sectors.
During his tenure, Rihal was involved in the conceptualisation and launch of digital initiatives including 'SocialForGood,' 'LiveInYourLivingRoom,' and 'Born on Instagram.' He was also part of the team that launched products such as Reels, Instagram Stories, and Threads.
Rihal has held various roles across the digital and entertainment sectors. Prior to his new role, he led the public figures and creator partnerships vertical at Meta, and earlier served as Lead – Entertainment Partnerships (India). Before joining Meta, Rihal worked as Director – Product Management at Vuclip Inc., and held positions at Sony Entertainment Television and Reliance BIG Entertainment, where he focused on partner alliances and digital media strategy.