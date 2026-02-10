MIB mandates captions & audio description for OTT platforms

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued guidelines requiring online streaming platforms to improve access to content for people with hearing and visual impairments, citing constitutional guarantees and existing disability laws.
The guidelines apply to publishers of online curated content, commonly known as OTT platforms, and set standards for accessibility in audio-visual content, user interfaces and related information. They cover features such as subtitles, closed and open captioning, audio description and Indian Sign Language interpretation.
The ministry said the objective is to create a framework that allows persons with hearing and visual impairments to independently perceive, navigate and interact with OTT services.
Under the standards, captions must be accurate, synchronised, complete and readable, and should include non-speech sounds that provide context. Audio descriptions are required to explain visual elements during gaps in dialogue.
Where sign language interpretation is provided, it must be clear, synchronised and shown in a picture-in-picture format that captures facial expressions as well as hand movements.
The guidelines also require OTT platforms to design their websites, mobile apps and smart TV applications to be compatible with assistive technologies.
Implementation will be phased. Within 36 months of the publication of the guidelines, platforms must ensure that all newly published content carries at least one accessibility feature each for hearing- and visually-impaired users, display accessibility indicators at the time of release, and integrate these features across user interfaces.
Publishers will be required to submit an ‘Accessibility Conformance Report’ after 36 months, followed by quarterly progress reports. They are also asked to make accessible content easy to discover through indicators, thumbnails and search filters, and to raise public awareness about such content.
Certain categories are exempt due to practical and technical limitations. These include live and deferred live content, audio-only content such as music and podcasts, and short-form content, including advertisements.
To oversee compliance, the ministry will set up a monitoring committee chaired by an officer not below the rank of joint secretary. A three-tier grievance redressal mechanism will apply, beginning with self-regulation by publishers, followed by oversight by self-regulatory bodies, and finally review by the central government.