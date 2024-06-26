MIB warns broadcasters against outsourcing TV channel operations

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a warning to broadcasters that are transferring the core operations of a TV channel to a third party, including group entities, without prior permission, violating policy guidelines which could lead to the cancellation of the license.
As per the licensing authority for TV channels, the MIB stated that Clause 26(2) of the 'Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022' prohibits permission holders from outsourcing the core operations of a TV channel, such as content generation, content transfer, and content uplink, to a third party.
In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the ministry instructed all permitted broadcasters to strictly adhere to the policy guidelines by ensuring that the operations and core functions of the channel are managed solely by the permission holder.
Additionally, the MIB advisory clarified, 'Letting the channels to any third party, including group entities, without the prior permission of the ministry is not allowed as per the existing policy guidelines.' The ministry also emphasized that security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is a prerequisite for obtaining a TV channel license, and broadcasters must ensure that individuals without MHA security clearance are not involved in the operation of a TV channel.