Mindshare ropes in Kalyan Undinty as Head of E-Commerce

Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, today announced the appointment of Kalyan Undinty as the Head of E-Commerce.
With over 17 years of diverse experience spanning E-Commerce, Sales, Marketing, and Supply Chain, Undinty brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Kalyan joins Mindshare from Reckitt, where he played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling a dynamic and sustainable E-commerce business over the past eight years.
Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare – South Asia, said, " His extensive experience in building and scaling e-commerce businesses will help us innovate and deliver exceptional results for our clients. As brands embark on a journey of growth and transformation, we want to help them leverage the power of e-commerce to redefine strategies and drive tangible value for them. Together, we will chart new territories, elevate customer experiences in the ever-evolving realm of digital commerce."
Kalyan Undinty, Head of E-Commerce, Mindshare, said, “It's an exciting opportunity to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences, driving sustainable growth in the e-commerce ecosystem. Together, we'll utilize data-driven insights, consumer-centric strategies, and cutting-edge technology to surpass our clients' and consumers' expectations. I'm excited to join the team and help shape Mindshare's e-commerce agenda.”