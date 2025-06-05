MiQ debuts AI-powered programmatic platform 'Sigma' in India

MiQ has announced the launch of MiQ Sigma, an artificial intelligence-driven advertising platform built to streamline digital media planning and execution across fragmented programmatic environments.
The new platform aims to address the growing complexities of India’s digital media landscape. According to the company, MiQ Sigma enables advertisers to connect data across television viewership, web browsing, and retail behaviour, offering a unified solution to enhance campaign planning and performance.
“In India’s dynamic and evolving media ecosystem, both speed and localisation are key components to high-performing campaigns. We are thrilled to introduce MiQ Sigma to the market, allowing brands to unlock the potential of their operations, making campaigns & insights faster, smarter, and more connected, it is what will power MiQ to drive market leading outcomes, and give our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market,” said Lee Puri, co-founder of MiQ.
The platform is designed to consolidate the fragmented programmatic ecosystem by connecting demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and other digital advertising environments under a single interface.
“MiQ Sigma marks a monumental step forward for Indian advertisers looking to unify strategy, speed, and performance across the programmatic ecosystem. It puts the power of cutting-edge AI directly in the hands of our clients and partners—whether they are trying to decode the OTT boom, retail media surge, or multilingual audiences. With MiQ Sigma, they are no longer forced to choose between performance and reach. They can optimise for the best possible ROI across the country through cutting edge technology and intelligence, accessible through a singular powerful platform,” said Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer, India at MiQ.
Key features:
Sigma Intelligence: A visualisation tool combining audience data from over 1.7 billion global profiles, covering behaviours across TV viewership, web browsing, and in-store purchases.
Trading Agent: An AI-powered campaign management tool trained on 15 years of MiQ trading data and supported by large language models including Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT. It enables media traders to execute actions through natural language commands.
Gen AI Personas: Generative AI-driven audience profiles that can be created using simple prompts, enabling rapid audience planning and campaign development.
The platform is supported by integrations with industry players such as The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Amazon Web Services, Samba, Experian, Databricks, Numerator, Celtra, and Circana.