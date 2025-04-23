MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer in India

MiQ, the global programmatic media partner, announced the elevation of Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in India. The move comes as part of MiQ’s strategy to position itself for growth in India’s fast-growing digital advertising ecosystem and strengthen its India leadership team to capitalise on the dynamic market opportunities available.
This elevation positions Mohan at the helm of all commercial operations for the programmatic media company across the region. With almost 20 years of experience in digital media, including stints at Microsoft Advertising (Aidem Ventures), Republic TV, and Appier, Varun and his team have been a cornerstone of MiQ India’s growth story since joining the company in 2020 as Head of Growth & Revenue for India & SAARC. Under his leadership, the India team has built a reputation for high-performance campaigns, data-driven innovation, and category-defining client success stories across sectors. \
In his expanded role, Mohan will spearhead the commercial vision through three key areas: accelerating revenue growth, forging strategic industry partnerships, and building a future-ready programmatic team. The latter remains a core goal for the organisation, as they look to hire, recognise, and elevate the right talent to power its next stage of growth in India.
"MiQ has seen exceptional growth in India in recent years, which is one of the most dynamic and fastest-evolving programmatic markets globally,” said Lee Puri, co-founder of MiQ. “Varun has been an instrumental part of driving and leading this growth, and his elevation to CCO is both a recognition of past success and a strategic investment in MiQ’s future. Varun's unmatched leadership abilities, combined with his understanding of MiQ’s proprietary technology and deep market insights in the Indian digital marketing ecosystem have transformed how our partner brands and agencies harness the power of programmatic. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we expect Varun to lead the India team to greater success, further cementing our relationships with partners and strengthening MiQ’s position as the clear leader in the Indian market."
Mohan’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for India's digital advertising landscape, especially in the rapidly evolving Connected TV (CTV) space. CTV viewership is exploding across Indian households, and YouTube is emerging as a critical performance channel - both areas where MiQ’s CTV-capable innovations are poised to help advertisers navigate the growing complexity of India’s OTT and retail media environment.
"India's digital advertising landscape is at a critical inflection point, with programmatic adoption accelerating," said Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, MiQ India. "Brands are no longer asking why programmatic, but instead want to know how fast we can scale it. What makes MiQ truly differentiated is our ability to blend smart technology with local intelligence. I'm excited to lead our extraordinary team as we pioneer new innovations tailored for India's diverse audiences and help our clients capitalise on emerging opportunities."
Under his leadership, the company will prioritise strategic investments that enhance the company's cutting-edge technology stack in these areas, as well as building valuable industry partnerships that strengthen robust intelligence and capabilities. Additionally, Mohan’s team will focus on acquiring and developing top talent to maintain its reputation for delivering exceptional service and performance to clients.