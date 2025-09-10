MiQ restructures India leadership with appointments & elevations

MiQ has announced an expansion of its India leadership team with a mix of new appointments and internal elevations.
The company has appointed MiQ has appointed Namrata Aswani as Director of Marketing & PR and Anusha Modi as Director of Account Management. Modi previously managed Revenue Strategy & Planning at MX Player, while Aswani, who joins from Gozoop Group, brings over 17 years of experience in public relations and communications.
Speaking on her appointment, Aswani said, “I’m elated to be a part of the MiQ family. Since its launch in India, MiQ has been on a strong upward trajectory, and I look forward to spotlighting many accomplishments on this journey while driving meaningful narratives and messaging that support our growth plans for the market.”
Modi, about her new role, said, “At MiQ, the future of programmatic is being redefined every day. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and to lead with a focus on innovation, excellence, and meaningful results for our clients and partners.” She previously led Revenue Strategy & Planning at MX Player.
Alongside these appointments, the internal elevations include Sachi Gurudanti moving into the role of Director of Product after six years at MiQ, Abhishek Goyal stepping in as Director of Solutions, and Ajendranath Munduri promoted to Director of Trading. Additionally, Vineet Badde has taken on the role of Chief of Staff.
Commenting on the development, Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer India, MiQ, said, “MiQ is a people-first organisation, and we’re very excited to assemble our leadership team for our future growth. India is a priority growth market for MiQ, and we trust our new leadership team to represent the long-term commitment we are making in the country’s programmatic ecosystem. With the upcoming launch of the revolutionary MiQ Sigma in the Indian market, alongside our other upcoming innovations, I’m certain our enhanced leadership team will drive strong client impact across the programmatic market in India.”