MiQ names Vikas Khanchandani Strategic Advisor for India Commercial

MiQ has appointed Vikas Khanchandani as Strategic Advisor for India Commercial. The appointment is part of the company's broader plan to strengthen its presence and operations in the Indian market.
Khanchandani, who has over 25 years of experience across media, advertising, and digital sectors, will work closely with the company's leadership in India. His role will include supporting partner engagement, expanding the company's advanced TV offerings, and contributing strategic insights to aid business development in the region.
“We are delighted to welcome Vikas to the MiQ India leadership journey,” said Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, MiQ India. “His experience, wisdom, and industry influence align perfectly with our mission to deliver market-leading innovation and value to our clients. Vikas will play a pivotal role in deepening our strategic partnerships and enhancing our Advanced TV and data-driven media solutions.”
Expressing his excitement, Vikas Khanchandani said, “I’m thrilled to be part of MiQ at such an exciting inflection point. MiQ’s commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and future-ready media solutions truly stands out in today’s landscape. I look forward to contributing to its momentum, helping build stronger partnerships, unlocking new growth avenues, and shaping the evolution of data-driven advertising in India.”
Vikas Khanchandani’s appointment reflects MiQ’s ongoing efforts to shape a commercially focused strategy for its India operations, with an emphasis on leadership, technology integration, and strengthening partnerships.