MiQ elevates Ribhu Mishra to Vice President - Revenue, India

MiQ has elevated Ribhu Mishra to the position of Vice President – Revenue, India, effective immediately. In his new role, Mishra will oversee revenue and profit growth, lead the company’s commercial teams, and drive market expansion and sales strategy initiatives across India.
Mishra joined MiQ from Amazon India in 2024 as Associate Vice President of Revenue. Since then, he has led several initiatives that have delivered strong business results and set new performance benchmarks across markets. In his expanded role, he will work alongside Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, India, to advance MiQ’s commercial growth and innovation strategy in the region.
“India’s digital ecosystem is entering a new era and coming year will be pivotal for data driven programmatic execution. Ribhu has played a key role in shaping our go-to-market strategy and client successes over the past year. With his elevation, we are deepening our commitment to commercial excellence, client outcomes and market expansion in India. I am confident Ribhu’s leadership will further accelerate our journey towards innovation, audience-centric solutions and stronger growth for both MiQ and our partners,” said Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, India, MiQ.
Commenting on his new role, Ribhu Mishra said, “MiQ has built a strong reputation for innovation and client impact, and I’m thrilled to be leading our revenue function at such an exciting time. With 2026 shaping up to be a pivotal year for advanced TV and MiQ Sigma, my focus will be on deepening partnerships, expanding markets, and driving sustainable growth across the ecosystem.”
The announcement reflects MiQ’s continued investment in India as a priority market and its focus on strengthening leadership to support its broader vision for programmatic advertising.
Mishra brings over a decade of experience in media, adtech, and digital transformation, having previously worked with organisations such as Amazon and Appier.