Miracle PR introduces new brand identity

Indore-based communications agency Miracle Public Relations has introduced a new brand identity, including a redesigned logo and an updated website, said to be a part of its expansion strategy.
The agency, recently completed five years in the industry, currently manages clients in sectors such as CSR, health, retail and hospitality.
Speaking about the revamped identity, Akbar Ali, Founder of Miracle PR, said, "This transformation marks a defining moment in our journey. Our new identity reflects our evolution into our expanded role, offering a seamless blend of traditional PR, digital outreach and other media solutions."
Gaurav Jain, PR Lead at the agency, highlighting the shift in industry dynamics, noted, "Gone are the days when PR was all about sending the news to the media, but the future of PR is dynamic and is changing at a rapid pace. We are positioned to lead this transition with innovation, agility and strategic impact.”
The rebranding is expected to mark a step forward for the agency as it adapts to the changing landscape of communication and media solutions.