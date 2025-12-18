Mirah Hospitality & Gourmet Solutions appoints Arjun Raj Kher as CMO

Mirah Hospitality & Gourmet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Arjun Raj Kher as its new Chief Marketing Officer, the firm announced on Thursday.
Kher brings over two decades of experience in marketing and business development in India’s food and beverage sector. He previously worked with Mirah Hospitality between 2017 and 2021 and has held leadership roles across brands, including Hitchki, Bayroute, Flax, Yazu, Juliette, and Maai.
Kher has also worked with a range of hospitality and nightlife brands, including Grand Hyatt’s China House, HQ, Athena, Provogue Lounge, Ra, White, Prive, Valhalla, Indigo, AER, and Tote on the Turf. In his new role, he will oversee brand vision, integrated marketing strategy, digital transformation, and customer-experience initiatives across Mirah’s portfolio.
Kher’s leadership and experience are expected to support its next phase of expansion and strengthen its position in the market.