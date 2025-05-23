Miraj Cinemas’ Amit Sharma resigns, will lead Doodles as Founder

Amit Sharma has stepped down as managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd., ending a 14-year tenure during which he oversaw the expansion of Miraj Cinemas. Sharma will now focus on Doodles, a venture in the children’s soft play and gaming space, while continuing work in film production and distribution.
Sharma, who has over two decades of entrepreneurial experience, led Miraj’s transformation from a single-screen operation into a 250-screen multiplex network. The company expanded its presence in tier-1 to tier-3 cities, introduced IMAX formats, and entered adjacent sectors including mall management and film rights distribution.
“True entertainment isn't defined by screens or ticket stubs, but by the emotions and memories it leaves behind. This philosophy defined Miraj Cinemas, and it is the same one I’m channelling into Doodles to enrich how children play and learn. Whether it is films or family spaces, the goal is the same: to build environments that spark joy and bring people together,” Sharma said.
Doodles currently runs four centres in Kullu, Hisar, Coimbatore and Kozhikode. Facilities include soft play zones, VR games, trampolines, arcades and a café. Ten additional locations are planned for the next year. The venture is positioned within a growing segment of development-oriented recreational spaces for children.
Sharma will maintain an active presence in the film industry, focusing on content production and distribution.
“India’s entertainment and hospitality sectors are evolving rapidly. Audiences today want more—more comfort, more personalisation, more value. Whether in cinemas, gaming, or family leisure, the future belongs to those who innovate and think ahead. That’s the space I’m excited to build and grow,” he said.
Sharma’s departure from Miraj marks a shift toward newer formats of entertainment and engagement, amid changing expectations from consumers and shifts in leisure infrastructure.