Mirum India appoints Mihir Karkare as MD; Hareesh Tibrewala and Sanjay Mehta exit

Hareesh Tibrewala and Sanjay Mehta, who were the joint CEOs of the agency, have stepped down from their positions. Mihir Karkare has been appointed as the Managing Director at the agency.
Mehta and Tibrewala shared the news on their LinkedIn profiles.
Mehta wrote on LinkedIn, “As I continue to remain a director and an advisor, this is not a farewell post, simply one about the internal transition. As and when a complete exit happens, there will be many others to thank and acknowledge. As a co-founder of the business, I will always see the company as my 'baby' and the interests of the business, the team, and the work that we deliver to our clients, will always remain important to me.”
“In my mind, the one thing that defines the last 15 years of this organization is - constant evolution. From starting as a Social Media agency, building full-service digital capabilities, getting acquired by WPP, morphing into Mirum, doing so much work with JWT / WT / VML, building our MarTech, Media, SMCC, Health businesses, etc and so much more - the evolution has been ceaseless,” Karkare wrote.
Karkare started his career working at e-Emphasys Technologies as an associate software engineer. He joined the xApps team, responsible for developing applications that enhanced the core ERP system.
Mirum India, previously named Social Wavelength, was co-founded by Karkare in early 2009. In May 2014, the agency was acquired by J Walter Thomspon, now known as VML.