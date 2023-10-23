Mitali Srivastava Hough moves on from Famous Innovations to join McCann Worldgroup

Mitali Srivastava Hough has transitioned from her role as the National Planning Head at Famous Innovations to McCann Worldgroup as the Head of Planning and Senior Vice President of their Mumbai office.
With a career that has spanned 24 years, Hough has co-found two ad agencies: Utopeia Communicationz and Equal, the latter specializing in CSR solutions.
In the past, Hough has been associated with brands such as Volkswagen, J&J, Reliance Retail, Bournvita, Neutrogena, Nivea, Big Bazaar, Asian Paints, and more. Before venturing into entrepreneurship, she worked across different verticals of DDB India, including DDB Health & Lifestyle, Rapp India, and Tribal DDB. Her professional journey also includes stints at Ogilvy & Mather and TBWA India.
Mitali's accolades include winning gold awards at events such as the Effies, AME, James Burke and more.