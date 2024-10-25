Mitali Srivastava Hough moves on from McCann Worldgroup

Mitali Srivastava Hough has bid farewell to McCann Worldgroup, stepping down from her role as Senior VP and Head of Planning for the Mumbai office.
With 25 years of experience, Hough has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra, Ogilvy & Mather, Famous Innovations, and TBWA India. She was the first planner in Indian advertising to co-found an agency, Utopeia Communicationz, followed by another venture, Equal, a CSR solutions agency.
She said, “I am deeply grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built at McCann. My time there was short but I got the opportunity to work with Prasoon Joshi and some incredible talent and clients across various industries. As I look ahead, I feel a sense of excitement to push my boundaries further. It’s the right moment to explore new horizons, take on new challenges, and pursue my passions in ways I haven’t yet imagined. I look forward to continuing my journey through mentoring and consultancy work, and I’m eager to bring my energy into new collaborations” she shared.
In addition to her consultancy work, she is collaborating with musical maestro AR Rahman, where she will be contributing as a writer. This partnership, along with her other ventures, marks a new phase in her career, where she will continue to explore the intersection of creativity, strategy, and passion.
Hough is a strategic planner, trainer, and researcher, Hough is known for her approach to brand building and thought leadership on various consumer groups. Her career has spanned brands like Volkswagen, J&J, Reliance Retail, Bournvita, Neutrogena, Nivea, Big Bazaar, and Asian Paints. Before her entrepreneurial journey, she held the role of Associate Vice President at DDB Mudra, working across verticals such as DDB India, DDB Health & Lifestyle, Rapp India, and Tribal DDB. Hough has also contributed at Ogilvy & Mather, TBWA India, and Famous Innovations. Her accolades include Golds at Effies, AME, James Burke, and the Indian Marketing Awards.