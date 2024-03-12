Mixed Route Juice bags the 360-degree advertising mandate for Project Vikalp

Mixed Route Juice has bagged the complete 360 advertising (ATL & BTL), marketing and digital mandate in a multi-agency pitch for Project Vikalp, working in the space of Women’s Sexual rights by Ipas Development Foundation for rural regions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.
Speaking on the win Amrita Sharma, Founder & Creative Head at Mixed Route Juice, said, “This project opens up a whole new territory for us. With this we will be able to give a fresh new perspective to communication in the Development sector. It is the need of the hour, considering how the market has been cluttered with organizations trying to raise the bar in creative communication campaigns. We will look at it from the lens of a mobile first approach to tap into rural audiences. Our goal is to bring about change that really matters and Ipas Development Foundation is just the right partner for it.”
Vipul Malviya, Communications Head at Ipas Development Foundation said, “We are very excited to collaborate with Mixed Route Juice for ‘Vikalp’ and believe they will be able to make it the talk of the society at large. MRJ’s dynamic and young team is the best fit for this and we look forward to a great association.”
The Vikalp project aims to build awareness about reversible contraceptives through multimedia including cable TV, radio, wall painting, social media, community mobilization & engagement, to strengthen and support government platforms/programs.